Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

SRRTF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

