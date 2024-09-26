Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
SRRTF opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.