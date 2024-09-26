SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

SLM stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

