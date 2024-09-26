SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $41.06

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.06, but opened at $39.91. SM Energy shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 252,295 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.