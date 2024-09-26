Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) is Dorsal Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LP cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up about 4.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $126,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $9,947,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,429 shares of company stock worth $1,952,525. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

