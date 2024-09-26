Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) is EVR Research LP’s 2nd Largest Position

EVR Research LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 790,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises 10.4% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $180,656.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at $684,432.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.