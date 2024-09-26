SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCTE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 123,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,853. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.