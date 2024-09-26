Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.64

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 525340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

