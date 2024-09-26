Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,319 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 17.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snowflake by 23.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Snowflake by 201.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC upgraded Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

