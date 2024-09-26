Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 6,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,133. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

