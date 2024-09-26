SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 244,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.