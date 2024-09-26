SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in September

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 2.2 %

SOBKY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 28,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,894. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

