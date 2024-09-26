Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 38.6% in September

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance

SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.