SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 300.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 262,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOPH opened at $4.08 on Thursday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $266.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 102.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

