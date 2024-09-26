Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
