Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $312,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.