Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.49

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.49 and traded as high as $54.49. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1,708 shares changing hands.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.