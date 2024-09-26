Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter worth $417,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the second quarter valued at $583,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
