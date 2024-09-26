Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Up 68.4% in September

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.5 days.

Shares of Source Energy Services stock remained flat at $8.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

