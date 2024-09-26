Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $28.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

