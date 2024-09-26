Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,945,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 9,457,480 shares.The stock last traded at $31.35 and had previously closed at $28.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 42.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

