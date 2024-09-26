S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $16.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $513.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. S&P Global has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

