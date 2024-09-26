SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

SRLN stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

