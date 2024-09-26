SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.36

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 25475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

