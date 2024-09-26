SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Dimension Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 8.2% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $40,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $246.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.