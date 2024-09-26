SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.73 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $246.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

