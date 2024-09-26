SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.06

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 4849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSK. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

