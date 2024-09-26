SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.02

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.02 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

