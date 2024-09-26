SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.22

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.22 and last traded at $157.22, with a volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.33.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.42.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.