SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.22

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.22 and last traded at $157.22, with a volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.33.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
