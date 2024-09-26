SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.