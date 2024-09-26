SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.20

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 36122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.