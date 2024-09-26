SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 979,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.22 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

