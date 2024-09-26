SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.04

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.04 and last traded at $129.04, with a volume of 5130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $688.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.