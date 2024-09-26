SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.76

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 14745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

