SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.711 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.69.
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Stock Performance
