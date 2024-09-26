SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.78

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share on Sunday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.66.
SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Price Performance
