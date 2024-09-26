SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Increased by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,857 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

