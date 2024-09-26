SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.96

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 40226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXC. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.