SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.26

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 3382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

