SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 147.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $4,612,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $121.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

