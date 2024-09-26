SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.37

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.