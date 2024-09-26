Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 69.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

