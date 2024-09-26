Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares during the quarter. Sphere Entertainment comprises approximately 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 15.68% of Sphere Entertainment worth $194,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after buying an additional 106,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after buying an additional 299,931 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 673,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPHR. Macquarie raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

NYSE SPHR opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

