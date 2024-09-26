Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 8,150 ($109.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($107.12) to GBX 7,000 ($93.73) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($129.75) to GBX 9,580 ($128.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,158 ($122.63).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPX

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

LON SPX traded up GBX 280 ($3.75) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,490 ($100.29). 529,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,154. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,880.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,898.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,812.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 7,075 ($94.74) and a 12-month high of £112.80 ($151.04).

In other news, insider Kevin J. Thompson bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($102.50) per share, with a total value of £48,992 ($65,602.57). Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.