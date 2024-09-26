Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,350 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $134,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,969,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 232.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

