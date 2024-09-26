Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.51). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.29), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 470 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
