Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,862 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.1 %

SPWH opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $107.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Paul Stone bought 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,300.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,558.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

