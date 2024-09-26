Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ COPJ traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84.
About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
