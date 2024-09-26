Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ COPJ traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84.

Get Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF alerts:

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.