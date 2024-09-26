Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,079 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of Guidewire Software worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $41,000.

GWRE opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $177.35. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

