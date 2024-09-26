Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLUT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.80.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE FLUT opened at $239.84 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $252.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.69.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

