SRH U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHQ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

SRH U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0581 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from SRH U.S. Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
SRH U.S. Quality ETF Price Performance
SRH U.S. Quality ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 210. SRH U.S. Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49.
About SRH U.S. Quality ETF
